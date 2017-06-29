Arkansas man who raped 2 young girls gets life in prison

An Arkansas man found guilty of raping two young girls has been sentenced to life in prison, the Texarkana Gazette reported Thursday.

Michael James Friday, 46, of Ashdown, was sentenced Tuesday after being found guilty of two counts of rape. Prosecutors said Friday raped two girls beginning when one was 5 and the other was 9.

Friday was arrested last year after an investigation that began when the two girls told a camp counselor about what he had done to them, the newspaper reported, noting evidence presented at trial included DNA from a bed sheet, photos and text messages.

The prosecutor told the Gazette that Friday previously turned down a plea deal that would have had him serving 25 years in prison.

