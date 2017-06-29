Home / Latest News /
Drive-by shooting in Little Rock investigated
This article was published today at 8:12 p.m.
Authorities in Little Rock are investigating a reported drive-by shooting.
Police said shortly after 8 p.m. that the 8400 block of Colonel Glenn Road was shut down while officers worked the scene. That block is just east of John Barrow Road.
No suspect information was immediately released.
