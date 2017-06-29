Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, June 29, 2017, 8:22 p.m.

Drive-by shooting in Little Rock investigated

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 8:12 p.m.

PHOTO BY LITTLE ROCK POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police investigate a reported shooting on Colonel Glenn Road.

Authorities in Little Rock are investigating a reported drive-by shooting.

Police said shortly after 8 p.m. that the 8400 block of Colonel Glenn Road was shut down while officers worked the scene. That block is just east of John Barrow Road.

No suspect information was immediately released.

