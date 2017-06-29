Fishing this week

HOT SPOTS

GREERS FERRY LAKE The majority of black bass are on drops from 25-45 feet of water. Some fish are shallow and will stay that way all year. The deeper fish can be caught on Texas rigged worms, football head jigs and C-rigs with a variety of baits. The shallow fish can be caught on topwater baits, spinnerbaits in the wind, jighead worms and jigs. The crappie are being pushed out to main lake brush piles and deeper pole timber and are suspending in water 15- 30-feet deep and can be caught with minnows or jigs and under lights at night. Catfishing is good all over the lake on your favorite choice of baits and or techniques. The walleye are getting schooled up on edge of flats roaming around feeding. Drag crawlers on the bottom or on a dropshot in the 20- 30-feet range about 1-3 mph.

BEAVER LAKE Bream remain good on crickets. Crappie reports were fair. Most success is coming from trolling with a crankbait. Crappie are around brush piles, and they are also biting minnows. Bass fishing is good. The bass are in shallow water and are hitting spinnerbaits, jigs and topwater lures. Catfishing is good on live and prepared bait.

CROWN LAKE The bream bite is excellent when using crickets. Bass are biting both early in the day and late, and results are good using topwater lures. Catfishing is excellent. The catfish were liking chicken livers or nightcrawlers. LAKE NIMROD Bream are numerous around rocky points. Worms and minnows are working best. Crappie are excellent in about 6 feet. Use minnows or jigs. The bass are at a depth of 10 feet or so. Crawdads are working great for bait, as are spinnerbaits and crankbaits. Catfishing is excellent. Use skipjack or shad.