'Million-pound' load ready to hit NW roads

An electric utility company today plans to begin transporting a "million-pound" transformer on a 300-foot-long truck through Northwest Arkansas at a crawl that could take two days to complete.

Motorists in Washington County should expect delays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. along the 56-mile, circuitous route that starts north of Fayetteville and ends at a Southwestern Electric Power Co. substation south of Siloam Springs, according to the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department.

The convoy will travel at 10-15 miles per hour, according to a Highway Department news release.

The route will go east on U.S. 412 to Arkansas 112, then south to Interstate 49 and, eventually, to U.S. 62 west before heading north on Arkansas 59. The last leg of the trip will be east on Arkansas 244.

The circular route was chosen to minimize road damage and avoid bridges unable to handle the immense load, which equals the weight of approximately 40 school buses.

"It will be a sight to behold," said Danny Straessle, a Highway Department spokesman.

The department often grants permits for "heavy loads," but today's "superload" is rare, Straessle said. Moving the transformer requires three trucks: one pulling and two pushing.

The load stretches the length of a football field and has 30 axles to distribute the weight, the news release stated.

It's 15 feet 8 inches tall and 19 feet wide. For comparison, the lanes of I-49 are only 12 feet wide, Straessle said, adding that he doubts motorists will be able to pass the trucks.

In addition to Washington County sheriff's deputies, the utility company will have bucket trucks escorting the load to deal with low-hanging power lines and the like, Straessle said.

The permit cost Southwestern $4,016, which Straessle said was based off the estimated "wear and tear" on the state's roads.

"We route them on sections of the highway where it will do the least amount of damage," he said.

Authorities have identified two potential staging areas to park the truck if the transport takes multiple days, Straessle said.

Metro on 06/29/2017