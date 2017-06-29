In Mosul, Iraqi forces take landmark mosque blown up by Islamic State

MOSUL, Iraq— Iraqi forces Thursday captured the compound of a landmark mosque in Mosul that was blown up last week by the Islamic State — a symbolic site from where the top Islamic State leader declared an Islamic "caliphate" nearly three years ago.

The advance comes as the Iraqi troops are pushing deeper into the Old City, a densely populated neighborhood west of the Tigris River where the al-Nouri Mosque with its 12th century al-Hadba minaret once stood and where the Islamic State militants are now making their last stand in what are expected to be the final days of the battle for Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city.

Iraqi special forces reached the al-Nuri Mosque compound and took control of the surrounding streets Thursday afternoon after a dawn push into the area, Lt. Gen. Abdul Wahab al-Saadi of the elite force told The Associated Press.

Damaged and destroyed houses dot the route Iraqi forces have carved into the congested district — along a landscape of destruction where the stench of rotting bodies rises from under the rubble.

Thursday's push comes more than a week after Iraqi forces launched the operation to retake Mosul's last Islamic State-held parts of the Old City neighborhood, with its narrow alleyways and dense clusters of homes.

From the mosque's pulpit in July 2014, Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a self-styled Islamic "caliphate," encompassing territories then-held by the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.

Iraqi and coalition officials said the Islamic State blew up the mosque complex last week. The Islamic State group has blamed a U.S. airstrike for the destruction, a claim rejected by a spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition. U.S. Army Col. Ryan Dillon told the AP that coalition planes "did not conduct strikes in that area at that time."

The Islamic State had initially tried to destroy the al-Nouri Mosque in July 2014, saying the structure contradicted its fundamentalist interpretation of Islam. Mosul residents converged on the area, however, and formed a human chain to protect it.

