Officials identify driver shot on I-30 in Little Rock

State police have identified the woman who was injured in a drive-by shooting on Interstate 30 near the Interstate 630 interchange Tuesday evening in Little Rock.

Tiara Mitchell, 27, of Little Rock was traveling east along I-30 around 7 p.m. when multiple gunshots were fired from a white Toyota Corolla or Camry into her vehicle, according to an Arkansas State Police news release.

Mitchell was wounded but able to get off the interstate in North Little Rock where she was met by state troopers, the release said.

She was taken to a local hospital and underwent surgery for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

State police were working with the Little Rock Police Department to identify possible suspects.

Metro on 06/29/2017