Police chief in central Arkansas out pending outcome of trial, judge rules

A Pulaski County judge on Thursday ordered that Jacksonville Police Chief Geoffrey Herweg be removed from his post pending the outcome of a trial.

The ruling came after arguments earlier this month before Judge Alice Gray in Pulaski County Circuit Court on a lawsuit filed in April by Jacksonville Alderman Tara Smith.

Smith contended that the police chief was legally disqualified from holding the post because of a previous misdemeanor conviction.

Records show Herweg pleaded guilty in 2002 to misdemeanor counts of failure to report an accident and filing a false report to a police officer in Williamson County, Texas.

An affidavit states that Herweg crashed into a house on Christmas Eve in 2000, abandoned the vehicle and later lied about the wreck to authorities. He was a law enforcement officer at the time.

Read Friday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Information for this article was contributed by John Lynch of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.