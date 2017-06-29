Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, June 29, 2017, 9:36 a.m.

Police find toddler dead in backseat of SUV; 2, including man wanted in Arkansas, detained

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 8:41 a.m.

rancho-cordova-police-investigate-an-suv-owned-by-a-man-and-a-woman-detained-for-questioning-wednesday-june-28-2017-in-rancho-cordova-calif-authorities-say-they-are-investigating-the-death-of-a-toddler-found-under-some-blankets-in-the-back-of-an-suv-parked-the-wrong-way-on-a-northern-california-street-sacramento-county-sheriffs-department-via-ap

Rancho Cordova police investigate an SUV owned by a man and a woman detained for questioning, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Rancho Cordova, Calif. Authorities say they are investigating the death of a toddler found under some blankets in the back of an SUV parked the wrong way on a Northern California street. (Sacramento County Sheriff's Department via AP)

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Authorities say they are investigating the death of a toddler found under some blankets in the back of an SUV parked the wrong way on a Northern California street.

Sacramento County Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull says the child was found unresponsive Wednesday in the backseat by Rancho Cordova police officers and pronounced dead at the scene.

He says a man and a woman found near the car were detained for questioning.

Turnbull says the couple owns the car and that a records check revealed the man had an outstanding warrant out of Arkansas.

Turnbull says the child did not have obvious signs of trauma and that the Sacramento Coroner's office will determine a cause of death.

Police did not immediately release the names, ages or relationship of the child or the adults.

YoungHog says... June 29, 2017 at 9:03 a.m.

CRAZY..

