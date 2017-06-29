Host from Arkansas to be youngest inductee into National Radio Hall of Fame

A radio host on Little Rock country music station KSSN 96 will become the youngest inductee into the National Radio Hall of Fame.

Bobby Bones, host of iHeartMedia’s syndicated The Bobby Bones Show, will be inducted at a ceremony in November for his nomination in the “Music Format On-Air Personality” category, according to a statement.

Voting happened earlier this month. Other nominees included Ryan Seacrest, Sean “Hollywood" Hamilton and Guy Phillips.

Artists supporting Bones' nomination included Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley and Little Big Town. Residents in Nashville, Tenn., and "devoted country listenership" were also credited with his induction efforts.

Bones’ career in radio began in Arkansas at the age of 17, with his show originally launching in Austin, Texas.

That broadcast has since grown to more than 100 affiliates, with an audience of more than 5 million listeners weekly, KSSN 96 said.