Rob Lowe says he feared death during bigfoot-like encounter in Ozark Mountains
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:53 a.m.
Rob Lowe says he thought he was going to be killed during an encounter with a bigfoot creature while filming his new A&E docuseries.
Lowe told Entertainment Weekly that the encounter took place in the Ozark Mountains, which stretch between Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.
Lowe said he and his sons were camping there to investigate a bigfoot-like creature known to locals as a "wood ape" during a shoot for The Lowe Files when something began to approach their camp. Lowe says he was lying on the ground thinking he was going to be killed.
He added that he's "fully aware" the story makes him sound like "a crazy, Hollywood kook."
The Lowe Files follows the actor and sons Matthew and John Owen as they explore mysterious phenomena across the country.
Kharma says... June 29, 2017 at 12:41 p.m.
I call BS on wood apes.
NewsJunkie01 says... June 29, 2017 at 12:44 p.m.
Yeah, right!
