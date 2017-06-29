Former Arkansas high school football player's wrongful arrest lawsuit sent to U.S. District Court

FAYETTEVILLE -- A former high school football player's lawsuit against Centerton police over his arrest has been moved to U.S. District Court because it contains constitutional claims.

Terrance Rock sued Centerton and a number of police officers in Washington County Circuit Court in April, alleging wrongful arrest, malicious prosecution, violation of due process, invasion of privacy, and other state and federal civil-rights claims.

Centerton officials filed an answer to the lawsuit. They generally denied the allegations and asked a judge to dismiss the suit for failure to state a claim upon which relief could be granted.

"Defendants assert the plaintiff's alleged injuries did not occur as a result of any policy or custom of the city of Centerton," according to the city's answer. "Defendants plead qualified and good faith immunity in that their conduct was reasonable and violated no clearly established law."

Centerton police arrested Rock, who was a senior, at Fayetteville High School on Nov. 15 in connection with residential burglary and theft of property, both felonies. He was released from the Benton County jail the next day on a $10,000 bond.

Centerton Police Chief Cody Harper later acknowledged that officers wrongfully arrested Rock and apologized in a Nov. 18 news release. Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green dismissed the charges against Rock and sealed the case in early December.

The lawsuit seeks damages on the due-process claim and unspecified compensatory and exemplary damages on the other claims.

The arrest arose from a Sept. 25 incident in which a Centerton man claimed that three teens stole items from his home, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The man reported that speakers, a cellphone charger and two watches were taken, according to the affidavit.

Metro on 06/29/2017