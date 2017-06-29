Titans CB's brotherly love pays off debt

Hard work pays off.

Former New England cornerback Logan Ryan learned that when he signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Tennessee Titans after four great seasons with the Patriots, who drafted him in the third round in 2013. Now, he's using his new riches to pay off some hard studying done by his older brother.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old surprised his 29-year-old brother by paying off his brother's $82,000 student loans. Ryan posted about the gift on Instagram.

"My man got accepted to college, graduated with honors, and now works as an engineer," Ryan captioned the photo of him presenting the oversized check to his brother. "He did everything the right way and still lives with a ridiculous amount of student loan debt."

Ryan added: "The system is broke and makes no sense!! I'm Fortunate and blessed to be able to take care of that for him.. Love you big bro you deserve it!! #Family #FinallyFree"

Ryan isn't shy about promoting issues he believes in. He's been most vocal about animal rights, using his Instagram to promote the adoption of dogs from shelters. Last year, when the NFL allowed players to wear cleats to support a charity or cause for one game, Ryan chose to promote animal welfare.

His interest in helping dogs made more headlines last week when he reportedly asked his wedding guests to donate to a local shelter in St. Lucia, where he wed former Rutgers softball player Ashley Bragg, instead of giving them gifts.

"When we got to St. Lucia we noticed on our drive all the stray dogs and cats on the street. It was very strange to us," Bragg, whose last name is now Bragg Ryan, told ABC News.

In fact, one of those stray dogs ended up in their wedding photos when the animal sauntered up to them on the street.

"We were just having fun, having just gotten married," Ryan said. "We're walking the streets, doing this photo shoot and this dog kind of chose us."

Sock it to me

Paul Casey made a deal with John McLaren when he hired him as a caddie last year that family was first -- for both of them. Casey can take a break whenever he wants. He's an independent contractor. McLaren's children have a summer holiday, and he asked off for last week at The Travelers Championship.

But there was more to the agreement.

"The only rule was that if Johnny wanted a week off, he wanted to pick who worked for me," Casey said.

McLaren signed up Mark Fulcher, the caddie for Justin Rose, to work for Casey in Malaysia last fall. And for the Travelers, McLaren picked Shannon Wallis.

Wallis played the role beautifully, and not just because Casey tied for fifth. McLaren is known as "Johnny Long Socks" because he wears mid-calf socks, usually with a theme on them. Wallis wore them at TPC River Highlands.

"I love the fact that he's channeled his inner 'Johnny Long Socks' this week and turned up with long socks to try to make me feel better," Casey said.

Vegas Knights

From RJ Currie of sportsdeke.com:

"The Las Vegas Golden Knights made 10 trades on Expansion Draft night. Not everything that happens in Vegas stays in Vegas."

Sports quiz

Logan Ryan played college football at this university?

Sports answer

Rutgers

