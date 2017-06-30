Home / Latest News /
Little Rock man dead, 1 hurt in crash involving 2 tractor-trailers, state police say
A 65-year-old man died after the tractor-trailer he was driving veered off an Arkansas highway and hit the flatbed trailer of a stopped 18-wheeler, state police said.
The two-vehicle wreck happened around 7:20 p.m. Monday as Vernon L. Short of Little Rock was driving north on U.S. 67 in White County.
Police say Short’s tractor-trailer at one point left the highway and struck another 18-wheeler parked on a northbound shoulder.
Short died as a result of the collision, according to authorities. The driver of the other tractor-trailer, 51-year-old Joey R. Self of Piedmont, Mo., was also reported injured.
Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described as clear and dry.
Short’s death was one of at least 237 reported so far this year on an Arkansas road by state police, according to preliminary figures.
