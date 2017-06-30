Armed robber takes truck, $5,000 worth of Frito-Lay merchandise, worker tells Little Rock police

Little Rock police are searching for an armed robber who took a vehicle containing $5,000 worth of Frito-Lay merchandise Thursday morning.

A Frito-Lay North America employee told officers that he pulled his Chevrolet truck into the parking lot of the Super Stop on South University Avenue shortly after 8:05 a.m. A person then reportedly approached him on the driver's side.

The carjacker than threw open the door, pulled out a revolver and demanded the truck, according to a police report.

The 36-year-old worker told police that the robber then headed west on Forbing Road. The report stated that the victim flagged down a passing vehicle and followed the stolen truck to North Chicot Road, where he lost of it as it headed south on Interstate 30.

The carjacker was described as standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds and was wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans and a tan hat at the time of the crime.

No suspects were named on the report.