Arkansas man gets 17 years in home invasion robbery of his grandparents

A 21-year-old Arkansas man was sentenced to 17 years in prison Wednesday for his involvement in the home invasion robbery of his grandparents.

The Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Friday that the Garland County Circuit Court jury deliberated for one hour and 45 minutes before arriving at its verdict.

Christopher Brady Parker was arrested June 30, 2016, two days after his 17-year-old accomplice confessed to robbing Parker’s grandparents.

Citing a a statement Parker made after his arrest, the Sentinel Record reported that he told investigators that he and two friends were smoking methamphetamine April 18, 2016, when they “started talking about hitting a lick or robbing someone.”

Parker reportedly suggested his grandparents, who had guns and money.

After Parker dropped his friends off near his grandparents’ home, they forced their way inside, knocking Parker’s grandfather to the floor, according to the newspaper.

The Sentinel-Record reported that Parker’s friends took handguns, cash and a wallet full of credit cards before running to Parker’s white SUV.

One accomplice, a 22-year-old man, has already been sentenced to 15 years in prison. The 17-year-old is still awaiting trial.

Click here to read the full story in Friday's Sentinel-Record.