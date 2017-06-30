Arkansas police officer hurt after man rams patrol car during chase, authorities say

Police in southwest Arkansas say a man rammed a patrol car with his vehicle, inuring an officer, while attempting to flee authorities before his eventual arrest.

An officer with the Texarkana Police Department attempted to stop a brown GMC pickup with fictitious tags around 1:30 p.m. Friday at East 9th and Lincoln streets.

The driver, later identified as 45-year-old Deon Lindsey, instead fled and traveled north onto Oats Street in Texarkana, ramming into a patrol car a short time later, police said.

The Police Department said the driver then continued to flee, turning onto railroad tracks at Broad and East 19th streets until the vehicle was “disabled from the tracks.”

A short foot pursuit followed before Lindsey was arrested in a nearby wooded area, according to authorities.

Lindsey was arrested on charges of fleeing, aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, records show.

The officer involved in the crash received minor injures, according to police.