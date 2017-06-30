Official: Arkansas work release inmate steals vehicle, recaptured after crash

An inmate on work release was recaptured after briefly escaping from custody Friday while under the supervision of the Benton Unit, according to the Arkansas Department of Correction.

In an escapee alert, the Correction Department identified the escaped inmate as Jamie Mitchell, 37.

Mitchell was able to leave a job site around 4 p.m. by stealing a vehicle from the company, according to a statement from agency spokesman Solomon Graves.

That vehicle was wrecked a short time later, and Mitchell was taken back into custody, Graves said.

An email was sent out around 4:50 p.m. notifying those signed up for alerts of his escape. Another statement sent around 5:10 p.m. notified alert recipients that he had been recaptured.

Records show Mitchell is serving an eight-year sentence out of Crawford County for residential burglary. His intake date was Dec. 5, 2014, and he was assigned to the work release program Dec. 2, 2015.

The Benton Unit is about 5 miles south of Benton off U.S. 67 in Saline County and is about 30 miles south and west of Little Rock.