Home / Latest News /
Authorities: High-speed chase through Arkansas county leads to arrest of 37-year-old
This article was published today at 2:29 p.m.
A high-speed pursuit across an Arkansas county earlier this week ended in the arrest of a 37-year-old man, authorities say.
The Boone County sheriff’s office said that when deputies attempted to stop a vehicle Wednesday for traffic violations in Harrison, the driver, later identified as Brandon Hale of Fayetteville, failed to stop and fled the scene.
That prompted a pursuit down multiple county roads, with speeds reaching 90 mph, according to a news release.
Spike strips were later deployed by deputies and Arkansas State Police troopers in northern Boone County, at which point Hale stopped.
Numerous drug-related items were recovered from his vehicle, the sheriff’s office noted.
Hale was arrested on charges of fleeing by means of a vehicle, possession of methamphetamines with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest and traffic-related violations.
Records show Hale remained at the Boone County jail as of Friday afternoon in lieu of $15,000 bond.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Authorities: High-speed chase through Arkansas county leads to arrest of 37-year-old
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.