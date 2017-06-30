Authorities: High-speed chase through Arkansas county leads to arrest of 37-year-old

A high-speed pursuit across an Arkansas county earlier this week ended in the arrest of a 37-year-old man, authorities say.

The Boone County sheriff’s office said that when deputies attempted to stop a vehicle Wednesday for traffic violations in Harrison, the driver, later identified as Brandon Hale of Fayetteville, failed to stop and fled the scene.

That prompted a pursuit down multiple county roads, with speeds reaching 90 mph, according to a news release.

Spike strips were later deployed by deputies and Arkansas State Police troopers in northern Boone County, at which point Hale stopped.

Numerous drug-related items were recovered from his vehicle, the sheriff’s office noted.

Hale was arrested on charges of fleeing by means of a vehicle, possession of methamphetamines with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest and traffic-related violations.

Records show Hale remained at the Boone County jail as of Friday afternoon in lieu of $15,000 bond.