Broadway Bridge walkway opens to pedestrian traffic

Pedestrian access on the Broadway Bridge has opened on the span’s east side, according to the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department.

The agency said in a tweet around 2:30 p.m. that the walkway had opened “just moments ago” across the bridge, which connects Little Rock and North Little Rock.

[360-DEGREE VIEW: Broadway Bridge pedestrian path opens]

The walkway provides direct access to both cities. As of Friday, though, pedestrians will still not be able to enter or exit the ramp on the Little Rock side until the installation of a truss bridge is complete and the nearby Riverfront Park is reopened.

That work is scheduled for completion by early fall, Highway Department spokesman Danny Straessle previously told Arkansas Online.

[BROADWAY BRIDGE: Video, photos and more detailing the demolition of the old span and construction of the new one]

Earlier this month, an exit ramp from the Broadway Bridge to LaHarpe Boulevard opened to traffic.