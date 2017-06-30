Arkansas man arrested on drunk driving charge in fatal crash

Little Rock police arrested a man Wednesday in a crash that killed one person and injured another in February.

Jerry Justin Standridge, 28, was charged with driving while intoxicated and felony counts of negligent homicide and second-degree battery.

Police said Standridge was driving east in the 7400 block of Cantrell Road on Feb. 4 when his 2016 Dodge Ram pickup traveled off the roadway and struck a utility pole near Georgia Avenue about 3 a.m.

A passenger in the vehicle, Bethany Leigh Cross, 27, of Ward, was killed in the crash.

Justin Standridge and another passenger, Lindsay Standridge, 33, of Ward, were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to a police report.

Justin Standridge of Cabot surrendered to Little Rock police on an arrest warrant Wednesday morning.

He did not enter a plea during a hearing Thursday in Little Rock District Court, according to court filings. Records show he was released from the Pulaski County jail on $7,500 bond.

Standridge's next court date was set for Aug. 29.

Under Arkansas law, felony negligent homicide occurs when someone causes the death of another person while operating a vehicle, aircraft or watercraft with a blood-alcohol concentration at or above the legal limit of 0.08.

Second-degree battery occurs when a someone purposely or recklessly causes serious physical injury to any person, according to state law.

