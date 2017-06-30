Home / Latest News /
Coca-Cola bottling company to add 100 jobs as part of Arkansas expansion
This article was published today at 12:51 p.m.
A Mississippi-based Coca-Cola bottling company is set to bring 100 additional jobs as part of plans to expand operations to Arkansas, the firm said this week.
In a news release Thursday, Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc. said it would expand its sales and distribution operations to the state’s northeast.
“The expansion is subject to the parties reaching definitive agreements and is expected to be completed [by] fall 2017,” according to the company.
Additional workers are expected to be hired at facilities in Jonesboro and Searcy.
Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works, of Corinth, Miss., currently operates four facilities: two each in Mississippi and Tennessee.
