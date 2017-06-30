COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES EDITION AREA

June 26

Fancyful Fairy Tales

BENTON/BRYANT — Children of all ages are invited to meet a fairy-tale character and listen to the character’s story and songs at 1 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant and at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

June 27

Libraries are for Scientists

BRYANT — Youth ages 4 to 7 are invited to concoct, brew and create at 2 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Teen Craftsplosion

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to make crafts at 3 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Chronicles of Yarnia Craft Club

BRYANT — Crafters of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to make crafts at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

June 28

Divination

BRYANT — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to join an escape-room adventure at 3 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Fashion Extravaganza

ARKADELPHIA — The Arkadelphia Arts Center’s exhibit, Fashion Extravaganza will be available through Sept. 1 at 625 Main St. There will be a reception at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The exhibition will feature costumes depicting the 1700s through current fashions. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. For more information, call (870) 403-8216 or visit ccahc.org.

June 29

Yoga at the Library

BENTON — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from The Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

June 30

Out of the Box Story Time

BENTON — Children ages 3 to 7 are invited to an event featuring songs, stories, puppets, props and more at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

July 1

Summer Sweetheart Pageant

BENTON — The annual Summer Sweetheart Pageant will begin at 1 p.m. at the Gene Moss Building at Tyndall Park. For more information, email sweetheartpageanr1@gmail.com.

Don Baker Memorial Golf Tournament

MALVERN — The Don Baker Memorial Golf Tournament will begin at 1 p.m. at the Malvern Country Club. For more information, call (501) 318-4270.

Ongoing

Summer Food Program

BRYANT — All children ages 18 and younger are invited to have free breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through July 28 at Geyer Springs First Baptist Church and the Alexander Community Center. Breakfast and lunches will also be available through Aug. 2 at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bryant. Meals will not be served July 3-7. The Summer Food Program is sponsored by the Bryant Public Schools. For more information, call (501) 847-5632.

Hot Spring County Farmers Market

MALVERN — The Hot Spring County Farmers Market will take place from 8-11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays through June 30 at the 4-H Center grounds, 1407 Martin Luther King Drive. For more information, call (501) 467-0026.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave OBrien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Merry Mixers

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month in the Coronado Community Center. A dance lesson will be given at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

HOT SPRINGS — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meets at 2:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at The Atrium at Serenity Pointe, 2803 Albert Pike Road. For more information, call (501) 844-5161.

Free Exercise Classes

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center invites the public to a free Zumba class at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1305 N. 10th St. The class, taught by a local fitness instructor, is geared for seniors ages 60 and older. The center also offers a free exercise class at 11 a.m. Mondays, as well as chair volleyball and beanbag baseball teams that practice daily. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Free Yoga Class

BENTON — McClure Fitness, 1200 Library Drive, offers a free community yoga class at 10 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call (501) 269-1662.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call

(501) 778-4766.

Upcoming

Guys and Dolls JR

BENTON — The Young Players and Landers of Benton will present Guys and Dolls JR, under the direction of Daphne Shoppach, July 13-15 at the historic Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market St. Shows will be at 7 p.m. July 13-15, at 2 p.m. July 16, and a special performance at 2 p.m. July 15 featuring the understudies in the lead female roles. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors 60 and older and military personnel, and $5 for students ages 3 to college age with a valid student ID. Tickets can be purchased at www.theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com beginning June 30 or at the door on a first-come, first-served basis. Call (501) 315-LIVE to make reservations.

Quiltfest 2017

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Area Quilt Guild will present Quiltfest 2017 from 10 a.m. to

4 p.m. July 14 and 15 at the Hot Springs Convention Center. The event will feature vendors and a quilt contest with prizes for Best of Show and first place. The fee for the contest is $7 per entry. For more information, visit hsaquiltguild.com.

