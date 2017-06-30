GDP up 1.4% in 1Q, beats estimates

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. economy got off to a lackluster start during the first three months of 2017, though it had more momentum than earlier estimates indicated.

The Commerce Department said Thursday that gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic health, grew at an annual rate of 1.4 percent in the first quarter -- better than a previous estimate of 1.2 percent and double the initial estimate of 0.7 percent. The upgrade reflects newfound strength in consumer spending and exports.

The result is weaker than 2.1 percent growth in the fourth quarter and matches the growth rate recorded in the second quarter of 2016. It is still well below President Donald Trump's targets of the economy growing at more than 3 percent.

Analysts estimate that the U.S. economy will grow at a 3 percent rate in the April-June period, though a slowdown in equipment orders and shipments reported earlier this week raises the risk that business investment will provide less of a boost than anticipated. Cooling automobile sales and a housing sector limited by a scarcity of affordable homes also remain head winds for the economy this year.

Estimates from the Atlanta Federal Reserve expect that the economy expanded at an annual pace of 2.9 percent during the April-June quarter, fueled by solid hiring and an uptick in consumer spending.

Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial Services, said the slow growth at the start of 2017 "will prove temporary." Faucher expects the economy to expand at a 2.2 percent pace for the entire year.

"The economy is expanding at a solid, if unspectacular, pace," Faucher said.

During the first quarter of the year, consumer spending grew at a faster pace than earlier GDP estimates suggested. Spending on housing, health care and financial services, including insurance, rose much more in the third estimate than the previous estimate. Consumer spending accounts for roughly 70 percent of all economic activity.

"Consumer spending still looks very soft early on this year, but the figures are not as weak as the earlier readings," said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan Chase.

The May report on consumer spending will be released this morning, providing a fuller sense of how consumers are faring in the current quarter.

The exports of U.S. goods also improved more than previously reported, contributing to the slightly faster growth.

Not all of the report was positive. Private investment in buildings and equipment slipped in the latest first-quarter estimate.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Boak of The Associated Press; and by Patricia Laya and Chris Middleton of Bloomberg News.

