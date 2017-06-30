Home / Latest News /
Iran official criticizes U.S. travel ban, says it targets grandmothers
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:46 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
Iran's foreign minister has denounced the partial reinstatement of President Donald Trump's travel ban as a "truly shameful exhibition of blind hostility to all Iranians" — and a measure that will prevent Iranian grandmothers from seeing their grandchildren in America.
Friday's remarks by Mohammad Javad Zarif came after the Trump administration set criteria for visa applicants from the six Muslim-majority nations and all refugees that require a "close" family or business tie to the United States.
The guidelines sent to U.S. embassies and consulates initially said applicants must prove a relationship with a parent, spouse, child, adult son or daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or sibling in the U.S. Later, the State Department and the Homeland Security Department added "fiancé" to that definition of "close familial relationship" — but not grandparents or grandchildren.
Zarif, who has persistently assailed the travel ban, wrote on his Twitter account that the "U.S. now bans Iranian grandmothers from seeing their grandchildren, in a truly shameful exhibition of blind hostility to all Iranians."
Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Iran official criticizes U.S. travel ban, says it targets grandmothers
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
Balien says... June 30, 2017 at 12:27 p.m.
And everyone who knows anything is aware that Iranian grandparents are prime recruits for terrorist organizations - NOT!
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.