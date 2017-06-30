State benefits from it

The Affordable Care Act varied in its effects from state to state. Arkansas is one of the states that benefited most from the ACA.

First, Arkansas took advantage of ACA's Medicaid expansion. That extended health care in Arkansas to everyone in poverty and up to 138 percent of the poverty level, paid by federal money.

Second, with the Affordable Care Act, the number of uninsured people in Arkansas went down by over one-third, more than the average state.

So why are Sen. John Boozman and Sen. Tom Cotton not opposing the Republican plan to do away with all this? Don't they represent the people of Arkansas, and work to do what's best for this state?

Why would Senator Boozman and Senator Cotton vote for legislation that hurts the people of Arkansas? It seems they are not even negotiating for something in return that benefits Arkansans.

They seem to be going along with eliminating health care for Arkansans because they themselves benefit from it. Follow the money. The amount they make as salary is small change compared to the money they take from special-interest donors. They work for the interests of those who pay them--and it's not us.

Remember, this new legislation is not a health-care plan. It is a plan to do away with health care, and instead give the money to rich special interests, who it appears in turn donate some if it--quite a lot of it--back to Senator Boozman and Senator Cotton.

RALPH ELLIS

Fayetteville

No, don't need pickles

When you get home with groceries, does someone call you from the grocery store and say, "Hi, this is just a courtesy call and blah blah, and we noticed you were looking at pickles today." And why does this sound like other places already?

Stop. If I have a problem, I'll call you. My laundry doesn't give me courtesy calls, my plumber doesn't. Nobody. But you do. You want me to buy something. I don't want to hear it. I consider it harassment.

So now, just drive through a car lot and see what kind of odd numbers call you. Every day I've driven through one. Too coincidental, huh?

WILLIAM L. RAMSEY

Sherwood

Signal? Meh, too busy

I am in total agreement with Mr. John Yates' comments regarding the use of turn signals.

There is a perfectly good explanation. It is really difficult to work the little lever on the left side of the steering column with one hand on the steering wheel and the other hand holding a cell phone--texting.

CHARLES P. MITCHELL

Pine Bluff

Speaking of fake news

How dare Sarah Huckabee Sanders attack the news media all the while perpetuating lies herself, denying that Russian government interfered in the last U.S. presidential election, which has been confirmed by all 17 of our country's intelligence agencies.

I believe her statements were rude, insulting and inflammatory. This disgusting behavior has become commonplace for this administration in an attempt to deflect from the truth.

Christ Jesus called out priests and politicians for their hypocrisy, lies and greed. I challenge all good freedom-loving citizens to do the same.

LANA WIEDOWER

North Little Rock

Elephant in the room

You want common sense? The elephant in the room isn't Medicaid, or Medicare, or even Obamacare.

It's the insane prices charged by Big Pharma, the medical-devices industries and the insurance companies. I believe the best way to tighten the reins on these entities is by way of a single-payer health-care system.

These groups are unchecked by regulations or even free markets. They have had carte blanche essentially to get away with murder with their pricing schemes. It's time to take the plunge and join the rest of the civilized world. A single-payer system will reduce these costs substantially. What's more, I'll bet the Dems will come along, the Republicans can take the credit for having the guts to finally propose what is right and honest, and we'll get it done.

It's time!

Oh, and if you're worried about the profits taken out of the pharmaceutical industry, well, they can start saving a bundle by cutting back on their huge advertising budgets. It's time that doctors went back to prescribing medications rather then people self-prescribing what they saw advertised on television a hundred times over the past month.

Finally, if this requires the raising of taxes across the board, so be it. I believe health care is a right, not a privilege. If there is one thing that justifies higher taxes, it is this one issue. All the other issues are up for debate.

Hey, if my insurance costs get cut in half--and they can and will with a properly managed single-payer system--then I'd gladly pay back a third of that savings in higher taxes.

DANE BUXBAUM

Little Rock

Cameras not allowed

Some folks are wondering why chubby Sean Spicer has nixed videographing the pressers at the White House. I have figured it out, sports fans!

Sean is apparently one of those people who can't keep from busting out in helpless giggle-fits when trying to lay a big trip on the audience. One eye contact from a smart newsie and poor Sean would fall down in a puddle of snorts and guffaws. I mean, think of the ridiculous fluffy fabrications the poor guy has had to pass off as serious emanations from the Oval O.

At least without those techno eyeballs soaking up the silliness, old Sean can struggle with a straight face and make a noise like virtual news ... and hope it plays in Peoria.

ELIZABETH K. HARRIS

Cherokee Village

Not only glass artist

In reference to your recent Chihuly feature, I was thinking ahead. Let's title the next Chihuly exhibition, "Dale Chihuly, The Peter Max of Glass."

Enough already. Beyond the ever-growing populist-only glass exhibitions, there is much more to contemporary glass artistry and artists that remains hidden. Let's occasionally put our vast resources to seeing more, and different, and deserving artists, like Lino Tagliapietra, Howard Ben Tré, Niyoko Ikuta, Shayna Leib, Karen LaMonte, Jack Storms and so many others!

MICHAEL PREBLE

Hot Springs

