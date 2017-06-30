Officer's social-media wings clipped

A North Little Rock police officer whose community policing has reached millions of people on social media will have to cut back on his postings during work hours, he said.

The move, officer Tommy Norman said in a video posted Wednesday to his Instagram account, is part of abiding by the North Little Rock Police Department's social media policies.

"I will no longer be allowed to post my interactions with the community on city time," he said, noting that posts with North Little Rock residents will be dialed back. "You will see them but not as much."

Norman said during a telephone interview Thursday afternoon that concerns over possible conflicts of interest with his newly formed foundation, Mission Give, also played a role.

In a statement earlier Thursday, Police Department spokesman Sgt. Brian Dedrick clarified the agency's stance on social media postings, emphasizing that the posts will not be going away.

Norman, who has been a member of the police force for nearly 20 years, will be allowed to publish his interactions with residents while on duty, but only if approved by the media relations department, Dedrick said.

"[Norman] was advised that we have a policy regarding these actions and all officers are expected to follow the policy," according to the statement.

The Police Department also stressed the need for a "distinct separation" between the Police Department and Norman's Mission Give project.

The foundation was born out of a social media fundraising campaign in July 2016 by Los Angeles rapper The Game and his son Harlem in support of Norman. Within one day, the fundraiser had rallied more than 6 million followers and surpassed its $50,000 goal.

Norman said Mission Give will allow his legacy "to not be identified by my badge, but by my heart."

"The department fully supports his desire to operate his own foundation," the department's Thursday statement reads. "We discussed the importance of ensuring that no conflict of interest occurred with his work as a North Little Rock police officer and his work through the foundation."

Last year, the Police Department became part of an ethics investigation after Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, a North Little Rock native, gave officers tickets to a home game of their choice last season.

The Arkansas Ethics Commission ruled in May that Jones had committed an "unintentional violation" by arranging the trips to Dallas at no cost to officers.

While still afforded the opportunity to use social media on duty, Norman said that he "would rather just not post" and instead post while not representing the agency in uniform.

The officer, who was off duty when he spoke with an Arkansas Online reporter, had posted videos earlier in the day, easing concerns about his potential waning presence online.

Norman's thousands of videos and photos include North Little Rock residents who have become familiar faces to those following his accounts on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Some are seen receiving gifts from viewers near and far.

The officer's community policing has also reached national TV audiences through his appearances on CNN Newsroom and NBC's Today morning show.

Dedrick said the Police Department continues to encourage Norman's outreach to the community and is supportive of his social media outreach, so long as it follows guidelines.

In his Instagram video, Norman said that while the decision from his superiors regarding social media is "unfortunate," he respects the restriction.

"Don't give up on me. I was born to do this," he said in closing the one-minute video.

Metro on 06/30/2017