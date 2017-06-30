Police: Man threatened with Taser in robbery at North Little Rock motel

A man accused of threatening another man with a Taser in a robbery at a North Little Rock motel was arrested Wednesday, police reported.

Officers were called about 11:30 p.m. to Super Stay Inn at 115 W. Pershing Blvd., across the street from North Little Rock police headquarters. Chris Walls told police that a man with a Taser had confronted him outside his room and demanded his cellphone, keys and money.

No injuries were reported.

Police said officers searched the area and found a man matching Walls' description of the robber. They arrested Iroba Joseph, 36, of Birmingham, Ala., on a charge of aggravated robbery. Police said Joseph was carrying a Taser.

Walls had been at the motel with Joseph's girlfriend, according to the report. Joseph robbed Walls because Walls had "refused to pay after some sort of sexual services," the arrest report states.

Joseph was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday.

Metro on 06/30/2017