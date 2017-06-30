Teen accused of hitting woman with car in Little Rock drive-thru, breaking her leg

Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested a woman on accusations that she drove into another woman and broke that woman's leg.

Daviana Jamara Dean, 19, was charged with first-degree battery.

Police said Dean and Alexis Adams, 18, were in a dispute the evening of June 16 outside a Wendy's restaurant at 4920 W. Markham St. Adams got out of her car during the dispute and Dean drove into her, according to a police report. Adams was reportedly pinned between Dean's white Chevrolet Impala and another vehicle in the drive-thru lane.

Police said Adams was taken to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary where she received treatment for a broken right leg.

Dean of Little Rock surrendered to police on an arrest warrant Wednesday afternoon.

She was being held in the Pulaski County jail late Thursday.

Metro on 06/30/2017