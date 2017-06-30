Home /
Teen accused of hitting woman with car in Little Rock drive-thru, breaking her leg
This article was published today at 4:31 a.m. Updated today at 1:06 p.m.
Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested a woman on accusations that she drove into another woman and broke that woman's leg.
Daviana Jamara Dean, 19, was charged with first-degree battery.
Police said Dean and Alexis Adams, 18, were in a dispute the evening of June 16 outside a Wendy's restaurant at 4920 W. Markham St. Adams got out of her car during the dispute and Dean drove into her, according to a police report. Adams was reportedly pinned between Dean's white Chevrolet Impala and another vehicle in the drive-thru lane.
Police said Adams was taken to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary where she received treatment for a broken right leg.
Dean of Little Rock surrendered to police on an arrest warrant Wednesday afternoon.
She was being held in the Pulaski County jail late Thursday.
Metro on 06/30/2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Teen accused of hitting woman with car in Little Rock drive-thru, breaking her leg
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.