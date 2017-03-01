Arkansas woman killed, 2 hurt in head-on wreck

A 66-year-old Arkansas woman was killed and two other people were hurt in a head-on collision Tuesday, state police said.

Georgia Prater of Marianna was a passenger in a 1998 Dodge Ram that was heading north on state Highway 1 in Phillips County shortly before 1 p.m. when a 2014 Dodge Charger traveling north crossed the road's centerline and hit the vehicle, according to a preliminary crash report,

Prater sustained fatal injuries in the crash, police said. The driver of the Charger, 25-year-old Marcus Nealy of Lexa, and the driver of the Ram, 74-year-old Lillie Lott of Marianna, were reportedly injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital.

Police said conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

There have been at least 75 deaths on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.