Index slides 6.42, ends day at 350.20

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, sank 6.42 to 350.20 Tuesday.

"The major averages pulled back modestly as investors moved to the sidelines ahead of President [Donald] Trump's highly anticipated speech to Congress," said Bob Williams, senior vice president and managing director of Simmons First Investment Group Inc. in Little Rock.

Total volume for the index was 36.1 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 03/01/2017