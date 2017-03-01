Home / Latest News /
Man wanted in Michigan armed robbery case arrested in Arkansas
This article was published today at 3:07 p.m.
A man wanted in an armed robbery case in Michigan has been arrested in Arkansas, the U.S. Marshals Service said.
James Jackson, 25, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Nashville, according to a news release.
Jackson was wanted on charges of armed robbery, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and marijuana, and carrying a concealed weapon.
He was booked into the Howard County jail pending extradition back to Flint, authorities said.
Further details on the cases out of Michigan weren't immediately available.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Man wanted in Michigan armed robbery case arrested in Arkansas
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.