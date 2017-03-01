Man wanted in Michigan armed robbery case arrested in Arkansas

A man wanted in an armed robbery case in Michigan has been arrested in Arkansas, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

James Jackson, 25, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Nashville, according to a news release.

Jackson was wanted on charges of armed robbery, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and marijuana, and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was booked into the Howard County jail pending extradition back to Flint, authorities said.

Further details on the cases out of Michigan weren't immediately available.