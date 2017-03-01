North Little Rock man accused of stabbing mother; victim suffered serious injuries, police say

A 20-year-old North Little Rock man is accused of stabbing his mother Tuesday night, causing serious injuries.

Tau Cumberbatch was arrested on a charge of first-degree domestic battery. He remained in the Pulaski County jail late Wednesday morning with bail not yet set.

The victim, 55-year-old Debra Cumberbatch, suffered apparent stab wounds to her neck and back, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report. She was taken to UAMS Medical Center. A police spokesman characterized her injuries as serious but said she was expected to survive.

Authorities responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to the home on La Vista Drive where the victim and the suspect both live, according to a police report.

Debra Cumberbatch was found unresponsive on a nearby porch.

Tau Cumberbatch walked out from the carport area of the home on La Vista as officers approached it, the report said, noting he had his hands in his air and yelled "she poured water on me."

"He then began yelling to just shoot him in the face," police wrote in the report.

Tau Cumberbatch was taken to the hospital for treatment of a laceration to one of his wrists that police believe was self-inflicted, North Little Rock Police Department Sgt. Brian Dedrick said.

Dedrick said the motive in the stabbing was unclear. The investigation is ongoing.