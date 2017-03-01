BASEBALL

Trojans lose to Sooners

The UALR Trojans scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning Tuesday to tie Oklahoma 4-4, but the Sooners scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth and defeated the Trojans 10-5 at Norman, Okla.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock got two runs in the second inning on an RBI single by Cale Ridling and Zach Baker scored when Bryce Dimitroff grounded into a double play. Oklahoma tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the second on Quin Walbergh's home run, then took a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the third on a two-run home run by Austin O'Brien. Baker and Hunter Owens hit home runs in the top of the fourth for UALR to tie at 4-4. The Sooners took control in the fifth inning with RBI singles by O'Brien, Steele Walker, Brylie Ware and Renae Martinez. Walbergh hit a two-out, bases-clearing triple to give the Sooners a 10-4 lead.

Baker was 2 for 4 with 2 runs scored to lead UALR offensively, while Danny Mitchell was 2 for 5. Matt McDowell (0-3) took the loss after allowing 1 earned run on 1 hit with 1 walk in 11/3 innings.

UAPB loses in Waco

The UAPB Golden Lions scored a run in the second inning and two more in the fifth Tuesday, but Baylor (9-0) scored five runs in the fourth and six in the sixth to take a 17-3 victory at Baylor Ballpark in Waco, Texas.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Corey Henderson hit an RBI single through the left side, allowing Julian Jones to score. Sergio Esparza hit a two-run double in the fifth inning for UAPB (0-7), which had 11 hits.

Henderson was 3 for 3 to lead the Golden Lions, while Juan Soriano was 2 for 4.

UCA splits doubleheader

The University of Central Arkansas earned a split of a doubleheader against Tennessee Tech on Tuesday, dropping the opener 11-6 and winning the second game 10-6 in Cookeville, Tenn.

The Bears (6-3) scored in the first five innings of the victory, including home runs from third baseman Rigo Aguilar and designated hitter William Hancock in the third inning. It was Aguilar's second home run of the night after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning of the opener.

Keaton Presley finished 3 for 5 with 3 RBI, while Brooks Balisterri was 3 for 4 with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored. Presley went 2 for 2 with 2 runs scored in the first game, while Aguilar was 2 for 4 with 4 RBI and 2 runs scored.

