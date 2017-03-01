Women charged with murder in airport nerve agent attack that killed North Korean's brother

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Their eyes red and heads bowed, two young women accused of smearing VX nerve agent on the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader were charged with murder Wednesday in a Malaysian court.

The women, who arrived in court protected by masked special forces carrying machine guns, are at the center of the bizarre killing of Kim Jong Nam at a busy Kuala Lumpur airport terminal. Many speculate the attack was orchestrated by North Korea, but it has denied any role.

"I understand but I am not guilty," Vietnamese suspect Doan Thi Huong told the court in English after the murder charge was read. She looked briefly at the public gallery, her eyes red and face puffy, as she was led out.

The other suspect, Indonesian Siti Aisyah, nodded as her translator told her, "You are accused of murdering a North Korean man at the departure hall" of Kuala Lumpur International Airport. She was dressed in a red T-shirt and jeans.

The women did not enter pleas because the magistrate court where they appeared has no jurisdiction over a murder case. Lead prosecutor Iskander Ahmad told the court he will ask for the case to be transferred to a higher court and for the women to be tried together.

Each faces a mandatory death sentence if convicted. Both women were wearing bulletproof vests as they were escorted from the court to Kajang Prison.

Kim Jong Nam was attacked at the airport as he waited for his flight home to Macau on Feb. 13. He died shortly after two women went up behind him and wiped something onto his face.

Both women have reportedly said they thought they were part of a prank TV show playing harmless tricks on unsuspecting people. Aisyah told authorities she was paid the equivalent of $90.

The attack was caught on grainy airport surveillance video; Huong was seen clearly in a T-shirt with "LOL" emblazoned across the front. Both women were originally from modest farming villages and had moved to their countries' capitals seeking a better life.

Gooi Soon Seng, Aisyah's lawyer, spoke to his client for the first time Wednesday.

"Her eyes were red and she says she's innocent," he said.

Also Wednesday, the court approved a gag order to prevent police and potential witnesses from making public statements about the case.