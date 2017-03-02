Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, March 02, 2017, 5:20 p.m.

Arkansas lawmaker says he'll withdraw transgender 'bathroom bill' plan

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 4:53 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas lawmaker is backing away from a broad "bathroom bill" targeting transgender people that had drawn opposition from the state's Republican governor and tourism officials but says he'll propose another measure giving schools legal protection over their restroom policies.

Republican Sen. Greg Standridge said Thursday he's withdrawing his one-sentence bill with gender identity and bathroom privileges. A co-sponsor of the measure had said it was intended to require that someone use the public restroom consistent with the gender on their birth certificate.

Standridge said the bill isn't needed after President Donald Trump rescinded an Obama-era federal directive instructing public schools to let transgender students use bathrooms and locker rooms of their chosen gender.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson and tourism groups had opposed the push for the bill in Arkansas.

RBear says... March 2, 2017 at 5:05 p.m.

Thank goodness. This bill was totally unnecessary and poorly written to start with. Rational thoughts prevail.

