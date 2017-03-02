Arkansas lawmaker says he'll withdraw transgender 'bathroom bill' plan

LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas lawmaker is backing away from a broad "bathroom bill" targeting transgender people that had drawn opposition from the state's Republican governor and tourism officials but says he'll propose another measure giving schools legal protection over their restroom policies.

Republican Sen. Greg Standridge said Thursday he's withdrawing his one-sentence bill with gender identity and bathroom privileges. A co-sponsor of the measure had said it was intended to require that someone use the public restroom consistent with the gender on their birth certificate.

Standridge said the bill isn't needed after President Donald Trump rescinded an Obama-era federal directive instructing public schools to let transgender students use bathrooms and locker rooms of their chosen gender.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson and tourism groups had opposed the push for the bill in Arkansas.