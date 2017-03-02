Police: Armed assailant forces Little Rock man out of car, takes vehicle

A carjacker wearing a skull cap brandished a weapon before stealing a man’s Chrysler 300 in Little Rock, police said.

The 50-year-old victim told responding officers shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday that someone approached his vehicle in the 2900 block of West 19th Street, showed the weapon and asked him to get out of his car.

Police said the white 2014 Chrysler 300 was last seen traveling north on Woodrow Street in Little Rock.

The carjacker was described as a black male who stands about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 180 pounds. He was wearing a brown skull cap and brown jacket at the time, police said.

Additional information regarding the assailant was not immediately known.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.