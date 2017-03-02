Springdale man found guilty on one count of rape

BENTONVILLE — A jury on Thursday found Brian Post guilty of rape, but acquitted him of attempted capital murder and three other rape counts.

The jury of eight women and four men could not reach verdicts on a first-degree battery charge and a remaining rape count. The jury sent a note to Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green stating it had reached the verdicts, but meaningful communications concerning the battery and other rape charge had ended.

Green declared a mistrial on those two charges. Prosecutors can retry him if they opt for that. Sentencing on the rape conviction will be held Thursday. Post faces from 10 to 40 years or life in prison.

The jury deliberated for 12 hours over three days.

Post, 48, of Springdale was charged with attempted capital murder, five counts of rape and first-degree battery. He was accused of raping and severely injuring a woman in 2015.

The one guilty verdict is not related to the May 2015 incident.

[EMAIL UPDATES: Get free breaking news updates and daily newsletters with top headlines delivered to your inbox]

Post told Capt. Ed Motsinger with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in a interview that he had sex with the woman on four or five occasions when she was not in a condition to consent. Prosecutors filed four of the rape charges in connection with Post’s admissions. However, the jury found him guilty of only one of the charges.

The woman was found lying partially clothed in a pool of blood with severe injuries to her leg May 19, 2015, according to the probable cause affidavit. The lower part of her right buttock and the back of her leg appeared to have been cut off almost down to the back of the knee.

The woman said she believes she was drugged and woke up with Post standing over her in her home. She told jurors Post dragged her in the bedroom and repeatedly raped her. She also testified Post cut off a portion of her buttock and leg.

Post testified in his defense and denied harming the woman.

The woman, while drifting in and out of consciousness during the attack, told authorities she heard Post say he would blame her death on her dogs, according to the probable cause affidavit.