Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Plum Gorgeous in the seventh

BEST BET Florida Bird in the first

LONG SHOT Only Liquor in the second

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3 percent)

MEET 75-263 (28.6 percent)

CONFIDENCE RANKINGS

*educated guess

**things to like

***plenty to like

****confident choice

1 Purse $23,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $7,500

FLORIDA BIRD*** was a convincing two-turn maiden winner last season at Oaklawn, and she is dropping in price after a competitive front-running effort. She drew inside and is making her third start after a long break. THREE NATTY PATTY was one-paced as the second betting favorite at Fair Grounds, but she may not have cared for a sloppy track. She is dropping in class for top connections. TIZ A LADY NOW is a late-running mare who should benefit from a ground-saving trip. She has earned competitive Beyer figures, but she has not shown much of a willingness to win.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Florida Bird De La Cruz Jayaraman 7-2

8 Three Natty Patty Contreras Asmussen 2-1

1 Tiz a Lady Now Roman Chleborad 4-1

6 Addy's Flowers Eramia Loy 12-1

7 Dame Wicked Court Fires 10-1

3 Craftys Lil Sis Laviolette Mullins 5-1

4 Red Charm Clawson Ortiz 6-1

5 Mz Attica Manrrique Oliver 15-1

2 Purse $23,500, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

ONLY LIQUOR** was a 6-length winner when last running at today's claiming price, and the front-running sprinter won three races last season. He ships from Louisiana for winning connections. LAWYER DAGGETT is dropping one level on the heels of a second-place finish, and he was flattered when the third-place finisher (Battered) came back to win. He keeps leading rider Ricardo Santana. INCOMING defeated conditioned-claimers in a good clocking, and he has an ability to run his best from on or off the pace.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Only Liquor Eramia Calhoun 8-1

8 Lawyer Daggett Santana Matthews 7-2

9 Incoming Canchari Swearingen 3-1

4 Dance Floor Maniac Franco Diodoro 6-1

6 Dehaven Vazquez Villafranco 6-1

1 Moon Song Hill Campbell 12-1

3 Sea of Change Osorio Cox 5-1

7 Bracigliano Felix Mason 8-1

2 Painted Valley BQuinonez Holthus 15-1

3 Purse $23,500, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

COUNCIL RULES*** finished second in all three of her starts this winter at Golden Gate, and she showed three good works for new and high-percentage trainer Robertino Diodoro. She is dropping 9 pounds. POCKETFULLOFGREEN followed a sharp conditioned claiming victory with an entry-level allowance score at Houston. She is a speedy mare and is spotted to win by trainer Steve Asmussen. DIVINE WAY was getting to the top two in a third-place finish, and new trainer Thomas Vance is having an excellent meeting.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Council Rules Santana Diodoro 5-2

3 Pocketfullofgreen Contreras Asmussen 9-5

1 Divine Way Landeros Vance 10-1

5 C J's Flair Vazquez Ortiz 4-1

4 My Place Or Yours Canchari Lynn 8-1

2 Sandy's Song Corbett Matthews 20-1

6 Miss Classy Girl Osorio Shorter 8-1

7 Cater's Bling St Julien Durham 10-1

4 Purse $72,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

SOFT CHEESE* is a first-time starter with promising workouts dating back to October at Keeneland, and she is bred to route and has winning connections. JUNGLE LANE is treated with Lasix for the first time after a pair of useful sprint races. She switches riders and may find herself on the lead. DRINKS ON BROADWAY raced wide and evenly in a fifth-place debut at Churchill. She drew a favorable post for her 3-year-old debut and figures bigger and faster at three.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Soft Cheese Eramia McPeek 5-1

2 Jungle Lane Rocco Van Meter 4-1

1 Drinks On Broadway Johnson Hartlage 9-2

5 Auntie's the One Hill McPeek 7-2

6 Tiz Twenty Three LQuinonez Von Hemel 4-1

8 Fairybrook Santana Moquett 6-1

7 Bernardina Franco Raidt 10-1

4 Ithappenedinvegas Vazquez Von Hemel 12-1

5 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $20,000

MR. RIGHT*** defeated entry-level allowance runners two races back at Remington. He ships from Houston after a third-place finish in a second-level allowance, and the veteran has raced well in four previous starts at Oaklawn. WELL MANNERED is dropping in class after a deceptively good fifth-place finish. He needed the race after a long layoff and switches from an apprentice to a red-hot rider. MY BROTHER DON had a three-race winning streak snapped when faltering in a stronger starter allowance race. He is very quick and back at a proper class level.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Mr. Right Contreras Asmussen 7-2

3 Well Mannered Canchari Morse 7-2

7 My Brother Don Vazquez Villafranco 3-1

6 Go Vo Santana Caldwell 5-1

5 Abbaa Marquez Ortiz 7-2

4 Montezuma Express Birzer Richard 10-1

2 Ghost City King Laviolette Von Hemel 10-1

6 Purse $72,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

AWESOME BOSS*** finished second behind an odds-on winner and crossing the wire 10 lengths clear of third in a sharp runner-up finish. She has posted good subsequent breezes and is poised to graduate. STRIKE PERFECTION lost a clear lead inside the final furlong in a strong second-place route finish. She drew inside and has a license to improve in only her second try around two turns. LIL MISS BLUE EYES rallied from far back in a third-place debut finish, and trainer Ken McPeek is much better statistically with second-time starters.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Awesome Boss Hill McPeek 2-1

2 Strike Perfection BQuinonez Young 5-2

8 Lil Miss Blue Eyes Court McPeek 4-1

5 Crimson Frost LQuinonez Von Hemel 10-1

7 Crazy Lady Canchari Robertson 6-1

1 Essie's Reward Eramia Prather 15-1

4 Chasing Cars Contreras Asmussen 10-1

6 Mizzen Air Loveberry Milligan 12-1

7 Purse $37,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3- and 4-year-olds, starter allowance

PLUM GORGEOUS*** showed good speed in a 9-length maiden victory. She is dropping in class after a solid fifth-place finish, and her connections spot horses where they can win. PRETTY GREELEY was flying along the rail in a second consecutive third-place finish. Her Beyer figures are strong in this field, and she keeps Hall of Fame rider Calvin Borel. ENTERPRISE VALUE is a consistent sprinter who defeated $50,000 maiden claimers at Fair Grounds, and she fits at this class level.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Plum Gorgeous Vazquez Villafranco 5-2

5 Pretty Greeley Borel Thomas 7-2

1 Enterprise Value Eramia Stall 5-1

8 Sister Kan Osorio Mason 4-1

2 Profound Moment Birzer Van Berg 8-1

7 Okbyecya Santana Moquett 5-1

4 Precisely Ponti Rocco Hobby 15-1

3 Line of Grace Canchari Robertson 15-1

8 Purse $74,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

LANGDARMA** easily defeated $30,000 claimers in his first start for trainer Greg Compton. He has route speed and is switching to a leading rider. HANDIWORK broke slowly in a third-place finish at this condition Jan. 27. He won his previous start at Churchill and represents a powerful stable. SPIRIT GRABBER is only a neck from having won three consecutive races. He has competitive Beyer figures and is likely to gun for the early lead.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Langdarma Vazquez Compton 7-2

5 Handiwork Landeros Cox 5-2

7 Spirit Grabber Canchari Cristel 7-2

9 Dan the Go To Man Rocco Caldwell 9-2

6 Pinson Santana Morse 6-1

2 Awesome Thought Eramia Lauer 15-1

3 Conquest Hiosilver Perez Hartman 12-1

4 Warden of the West Pompell Klopp 15-1

8 Gospel Abe Contreras Martin 20-1

9 Purse $24,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $15,000

LAURA RAY** had a rough trip when rallying to third in an encouraging career debut. She is stretching out and back in the maiden-claiming ranks after breaking poorly and being overmatched in her second start. HER CASE OF GOLD has finished fourth in consecutive sprint races at the meeting. She is dropping in price and is bred to carry her speed this far. I SUSPECT TAYLOR circled rivals five-wide on the turn in a vastly improved second-place sprint finish, and she is an obvious threat if able to run this far.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Laura Ray McNeil Hornsby 7-2

1 Her Case of Gold Rodriguez Compton 5-1

6 I Suspect Taylor Vazquez Cates 5-2

5 Raise a Ghost Birzer Martin 8-1

10 Wilburn's Angel BQuinonez Cline 15-1

4 Glad Your Brassy Contreras Roberts 9-2

7 Nike Gal Perez Carranza 15-1

8 Elsie June Court Fires 20-1

1a Lavender Paisley Rodriguez Compton 5-1

11 Reordained Pompell Gonzalez 15-1

2 Princess Hallie Clawson Dixon 20-1

9 Christina Renee De La Cruz Martin 30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The early double begins with a solid contender in FLORIDA BIRD, although no cinch. The second race brings a field of nine and is wide-open and plenty capable of producing an upset. The ninth race is a good trifecta chance as it is a large field, and it has the potential for a big payoff by spreading out in the middle, unless you’re “keying” a long shot, and leave the bottom spot to logical contenders.

Sports on 03/02/2017