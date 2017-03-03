Subscribe Register Login

Friday, March 03, 2017, 11:05 a.m.

Woman, 88, hit by SUV in downtown Little Rock bank parking lot

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 10:28 a.m.

PHOTO BY EMMA PETTIT

An 88-year-old woman was hit by an SUV while walking in the parking lot of a bank in downtown Little Rock.

An 88-year-old woman was hit by an SUV while walking across the parking lot of a bank in downtown Little Rock Friday morning.

The woman was still conscious after being hit by a 1999 Lincoln Navigator. She told police she felt a lot of pain in her left leg, a Little Rock police officer said at the scene.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Baptist Health Medical Center around 9:30 a.m.

