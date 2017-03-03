Escaped inmate arrested

An inmate who escaped nearly a month ago from a mental-health facility was found Wednesday, authorities said.

Courtney Zyronne Johnson, 20, initially had been held at the Lonoke County jail on charges of aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm by certain persons and theft of property, according to a Benton Police Department release.

Because of a court order, Johnson was transferred to a mental-health facility in Benton, where he reportedly jumped a fence around 6:40 p.m. Feb. 5 with the help from another patient, police said.

Johnson was found Wednesday at an undisclosed location in Maumelle by U.S. marshals and was taken into custody.

Johnson faces an additional charge of second-degree escape in Benton, according to authorities.

The person who helped in his escape faces a charge of assisting in escape, police said. The suspected accomplice's name was not released.

Johnson also is named in warrants in Little Rock on a charge of robbery, in Pulaski County on charges of robbery and probation revocation, in Cabot on a charge of aggravated robbery and in Saline County on a charge of aggravated robbery.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges against Johnson are possible.

State Desk on 03/03/2017