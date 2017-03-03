Jimmy Dykes out as Arkansas coach

— Arkansas women's basketball coach Jimmy Dykes will not return after overseeing the Razorbacks' worst conference record since the program joined the SEC.

Dykes resigned Friday after Arkansas finished 13-17 this season to bring Dykes' three-year record to 43-49 overall and 16-36 against SEC competition, including tournament games.

It's unclear whether Dykes, 55, will be owed a buyout of around $750,000.

Arkansas finished this season on an 11-game losing streak after a 71-61 loss to Florida at the SEC Tournament on Wednesday. The Razorbacks finished last in the SEC with a 2-14 record in league play.

"I'm not happy at all -- none of us are -- with the fact that we won two SEC games and finished at the bottom of the league," Dykes told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette earlier this week. "But we're not discouraged in terms of where we are in Year 3.

"I know we took a step backward this season in the wins and losses, but I don't think we took a step backward in terms of growing our program and all the minutes our young kids played in the toughest league in women's college basketball."

Arkansas won its first nine games of the season but only four of its final 21. The Razorbacks' offense struggled and finished the year ranked 11th in the SEC in scoring and 13th in field goal percentage.

No Arkansas player made the postseason all-SEC first or second teams. Senior Jessica Jackson had been a three-time all-conference performer.

In an interview with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette earlier this week, Dykes said he planned on returning to the Razorbacks for a fourth season.

"I have no plans to do anything but continue to coach this team," said Dykes, a Fayetteville native and graduate of the University of Arkansas.

"I have no plans to go into administration. I have no desire to do anything other than what I'm doing right now. I know I'm exactly where God wants me to be."

Arkansas made national headlines in the preseason when six players knelt during the playing of the national anthem prior to an exhibition game against Oklahoma Baptist. The decision to kneel later was described as a protest toward a legal system that unfairly targeted racial minorities.

The protest drew sharp criticism from many Arkansas fans toward the players and Dykes, who publicly supported his players' freedom of speech. Three of the six who protested later transferred during the season. In the most high-profile transfer, sophomore guard Jordan Danberry - a former Arkansas high school player of the year - transferred within the SEC to Mississippi State.

Dykes was a controversial hire in March 2014 when he was chosen by Arkansas athletic director Jeff Long to replace Tom Collen, who was fired after recording a 132-90 record in seven seasons with the Razorbacks.

Dykes, a former men's assistant at Arkansas, Kentucky and Oklahoma State, had not coached at any level since 1991, had no head-coaching experience and had never coached the women's game.

Arkansas made the NCAA Tournament in Dykes' first season and upset Northwestern in a first-round NCAA game. The Razorbacks finished 18-14 in his inaugural year but regressed to 12-18 last season.

“I am appreciative of the effort Jimmy has demonstrated over the past three years to our program,” Long said in a statement. “When we met following the completion of the women’s basketball season, Jimmy informed me that he would be stepping down from his position as head coach. I support his decision. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Prior to coaching Arkansas, Dykes had spent 19 years as an on-air college basketball analyst at ESPN.

"I had a great career in TV, but I'm done with that," Dykes said earlier this week. That's behind me."