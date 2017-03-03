VIDEO: 13-year-old Arkansas native advances through blind auditions on 'The Voice'

A 13-year-old boy from North Little Rock has made it through blind auditions on NBC’s The Voice.

Quizz Swanigan, who moved to Los Angeles with his parents and sister in order to advance his music career, performed a rendition of The Jackson 5’s “Who’s Lovin’ You” on Thursday’s episode.

Met with the choice of selecting Alicia Keys or Gwen Stefani, Swanigan ultimately picked Keys' team.

“I see all of this energy inside of you and all this light and that voice has a really really powerful, innocent, fluid thing,” Keys said. “You’re not all in your head… you’re all in your heart.”

Swanigan is the youngest contestant to appear on the singing competition, according to the show, which is now in its 12th season.

Contestants must be at least 13 by March 24 to appear on the show, a change from years past when the requirement was 15.

“I’m thankful for The Voice for lowering the age [of eligibility] to 13,” the teenager said in an interview before his taped performance.

Swanigan also was a contestant on NBC’s America’s Got Talent in 2011, according to his online biography. He made it to the Las Vegas round in that competition.

The Voice airs at 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.