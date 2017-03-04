Anderson, staff get most out of seniors

FAYETTEVILLE -- Even in this polarizing athletics world of social media, message boards and sports talk radio, most surely would concur that player development is a part of coaching.

In that area, alone, Arkansas men's basketball coach Mike Anderson and all who have assisted him deserve an A-plus grade for their work with this season's senior class.

It boggles the mind to recall any group of Razorbacks seniors improving more from their arrival on the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus through their senior year than this group of Razorbacks seniors playing their final Walton Arena game today.

Athletically and academically, Moses Kingley, Manny Watkins and Dusty Hannahs have all three earned well-deserved recognition.

Kingsley and Watkins arrived as freshmen for the 2013-2014 season, Watkins as the son of assistant coach Melvin Watkins, and Kingsley, a 6-10 center who grew up in Nigeria playing more soccer than basketball.

Kingsley spent a good portion of his first two Razorbacks seasons playing only when his 6-10 summer basketball buddy, All-American Bobby Portis, needed breathers.

Watkins arrived a freebie,spurning a last-minute scholarship offer from Missouri State. Watkins walked on straight from Fayetteville High School.

The coach's son got no preferential treatment. Manny Watkins played bit parts in eight games that 2013-2014 freshman season. He was still a walk-on entering his sophomore season.

Look at them now.

Kingsley and Watkins are Arkansas' co-captains, and more effectively than any of their teammates, they focus on what they do best.

Kingsley blossomed last season as a scorer, rebounder and shot-blocker -- after Portis turned pro -- so much so that he entered this season as the SEC Preseason Player of the Year.

On top of that, Kingsley on Thursday was named to the SEC Community Service team, for players who went beyond the call of duty in their communities and states.

Watkins, the walk-on, earned his scholarship after his sophomore year, blossoming as Arkansas' best defensive guard and sixth man and hitting the game-winning shot with six seconds left at Ole Miss.

Hannahs had to sit out his first UA season, as is required by the NCAA, after two years at Texas Tech.

Hannahs was strictly a three-point shooter at the time, and he wouldn't have helped those 2014-2015 Razorbacks nearly as much as Hannahs the all-round scorer has contributed the past two seasons.

He needs 33 points to join Razorbacks immortals Todd Day, Martin Terry, Scotty Thurman and Portis as those who ascended to the 1,000-points club in just two seasons.

Kingsley, Watkins and Hannahs attribute their UA development on and off the court to those who coached them.

"I have to give credit to the whole coaching staff," Kingsley said, with Watkins and Hannahs nodding in agreement. "I feel like I came in here as a boy and now I'm leaving as a man."

Ideally, that should be the highest tribute a coaching staff can receive.

