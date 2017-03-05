VIDEO + PHOTOS: 2 from central Arkansas win Little Rock Marathon

A man and a woman from central Arkansas earned first-place finishes at the Little Rock Marathon on Sunday.

Adam Bradbury, 31, of Bryant crossed the line first with a time of 2:45:43. The race began around 7:05 Sunday morning.

Bradbury had a fan club of his parents and siblings cheering him on from the sidelines of Main Street. They whooped when he strode through the finish, flanked by a police escort, and handed the rain-soaked runner a towel and dry clothing.

Jennie Bradbury, Adam's mother, said her son didn't take to running until he graduated college, but his interest doesn't surprise her. They're an athletic family, she said.

Adam's father, Rickey, competed in the half marathon Sunday morning and hung around to cheer as his son won the full race. And Adam's wife, Nicole, was also running the 26.2-mile course this morning. She had just a few miles to go when her husband completed the race.

Bradbury said when he first took up running as a hobby, he started with 5Ks, and the competitions just got longer from there. It's a stress reliever, he said.

He didn't even mind the off-and-on drizzling that stuck around for most of the race because it kept him cool.

“I get hot easily,” Bradbury said.

Tia Stone earned the first-place finish for female runners in the marathon.

The 38-year-old from Searcy is an educator at Harding University and finished with a time of 3:00:44.

The race is her 19th marathon.

Close to 2,500 competitors registered for the marathon.

