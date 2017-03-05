Arkansan, 13, makes it to 'The Voice'; Little Rock doctor gets on-air shout-out on 'The Bachelor'

A LOCAL VOICE: Arkansan Jacquez "Quizz" Swanigan, who moved to Los Angeles three years ago to pursue an entertainment career, is in production for NBC's The Voice. Swanigan, who works in film, television and music, is the show's youngest contestant at 13. He began performing in Arkansas when he was 6. His father is Courtney Swanigan of Little Rock, a musician who supplied a voice for the TV show Blaze and the Monster Machines.

THE ART OF SUCCESS: The Arkansas Arts Center in Little Rock was recently awarded re-accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums. The accreditation is considered the highest national recognition given to museums. The Arts Center, which offers international, visual and performing arts, is one of only five museums in Arkansas accredited by the alliance. To maintain the accreditation, a review is held at least every 10 years.

"They also have put the museum back on solid footing with its peer institutions, and turned the AAC into a catalyst for community pride and economic redevelopment in downtown Little Rock. It is an impressive turnaround," stated Burt Logan, chairman of the alliance's Accreditation Commission, in a news release. Logan also is executive director and CEO of the Ohio History Commission.

HOT WHEELS: On May 16-18, Little Rock chef Donnie Ferneau Jr., who is also an avid cyclist, will join 300 other chefs and food industry professionals in trading in their pots and pans to pedal 300 miles in three days beginning in Santa Rosa, Calif. The third annual Chefs Cycle fundraiser has a goal of raising $2 million to provide 20 million meals through the No Kid Hungry campaign. Ferneau's personal fundraising goal is $7,500. Riders and their fundraising efforts can be followed at chefscycle.org.

BY LEAPS AND BOUNDS: Zsilas Hughes, 15, a student at eStem High Public Charter School in Little Rock, has been invited to compete in the finals of a ballet competition, Youth America Grand Prix, in New York City on April 7-14. Despite performing with a dance-related injury, Zsilas, who studies with Arleen Sugano at Rock City Dance Center's Official Ballet School in Little Rock, won first place in the contemporary division at the regional competitions in Dallas.

ON CALL: Dr. Lawrence Mendelsohn, medical director at CARTI, got an on-air shout-out from an unlikely source -- a recent episode of ABC's The Bachelor. When contestant Raven Gates visited her family during an episode featuring a visit to Gates' hometown, her family told her that her dad's oncologist had recently called and said her father's scans were clear. After the mention, the physician's phone started blowing up with calls.

A FAMILY AFFAIR: Remember the TLC reality show, Long Lost Family, which was mentioned here in August after a portion of its season premiere was filmed in Cammack Village's Pine Knoll home? The episode aired recently; those who missed it can look for it in reruns.

