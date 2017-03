The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 312 S. Pulaski St., business, Robert Smith 3rd., 5 p.m. Feb. 17, property value unknown.

• 417 Main St., business, Matt Callaway, 2 a.m. Feb. 21, property valued at $1,000.

• 520 Main St., business, Erin Anson, 6 p.m. Feb. 22, property valued at $240.

• 417 Main St., business, Matt Callaway, 1:15 a.m. Feb. 23, property valued at $1,500.

72202

• 2400 Riverfront Dr., residence, Michelle Lunsford, 1 p.m. Feb. 19, property valued at $801.

• 1617 S. Battery St., residence, John Steel, 10:15 p.m. Feb. 22, property valued at $180.

• 1720 W. 19th St., business, Joseph Thomas, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23, property valued at $800.

72204

• 1600 S. Tyler St., residence, Juanona Perdue, 1 p.m. Feb. 16, property valued at $3,400.

• 2616 Johnson St., residence, Tonya Smith, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19, property valued at $390.

• 66 Broadmoor Dr., residence, Candy Williams, 8:20 a.m. Feb. 21, property valued at $1,700.

• 1817 S. Woodrow St., residence, Ashley Davis, 11:18 p.m. Feb. 21, property value unknown.

• 3904 W. 27th St., residence, Cassandra Jones, 5:40 a.m. Feb. 22, property valued at $721.

• 3324 Katherine St., residence, Tanisha Martin, 1:05 p.m. Feb. 23, property valued at $784.

• 1404 S. Van Buren St., residence, Fitzgerald Moore, 10:50 p.m. Feb. 24, property valued at $61.

• 3621 Holt St., residence, Damon Anderson, 11 p.m. Feb. 24, property valued at $1,900.

• 1424 S. Jackson St., residence, Paula Hall, 7 p.m. Feb. 25, property valued at $100.

72205

• 7820 W. Capitol Ave., business, Jaylon Marchinson, 3 p.m. Feb. 18, property valued at $150.

• 2025 Nichols Rd., residence, Betty Franklin, 3 p.m. Feb. 24, property value unknown.

• 108 S. Valentine St., residence, Lara Ewald, 3:45 p.m. Feb. 24, property valued at $301.

• 111 Pearl Ave., residence, Michael Moss, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 25, property valued at $20,000.

72206

• 3000 Wolfe St., residence, Charmaine Cook, noon Feb. 17, property valued at $201.

• 119 Legacy Circle, residence, La Grayson, 8 a.m. Feb. 18, property valued at $251.

72207

• 1701 N. Bryant St., residence, Pamela Raymond, 3:15 p.m. Feb. 20, property value unknown.

• 5911 R St., business, Lulu Chi, 11 a.m. Feb. 24, cash totaling $1,043, property value unknown.

72209

• 16 Eaton Dr., residence, Suzanne Johnson, midnight Jan. 29, property valued at $6,050.

• 7024 Azalea Dr., residence, Casandra Roy, 12:01 a.m. Feb. 18, property valued at $150.

• 5300 Baseline Rd., residence, Eric Scroggins, 7:31 p.m. Feb. 18, property valued at $15.

• 7623 Enmar Dr., business, Ricco Ardemangni, 11:30 p.m. Feb. 18, property valued at $10,001.

• 5300 Baseline Rd., residence, Keith White, 10 p.m. Feb. 20, property valued at $1,171.

• 8709 Verbena Dr., residence, Dewayne Thompson, 8:45 a.m. Feb. 21, property value unknown.

• 1 Hatfield Dr., residence, Jan Harlan, 6:30 a.m. Feb. 22, property valued at $650.

• 6615 Mabelvale Pike, residence, Alexia Chairmonte, 7:36 p.m. Feb. 22, property valued at $1,710.

• 7319 Dahlia Dr., residence, Rafel Alonso, 7:35 a.m. Feb. 23, cash totaling $1,000, property valued at $500.

• 15 Ardmore Dr., residence, Rudy Gallegos, 6 p.m. Feb. 23, property value unknown.

72103

• 11500 Chicot Rd., residence, William Higgins, 3:52 p.m. Feb. 20, property valued at $3,000.

72210

• 19 Nandina Circle, residence, Tyrone Lyons, 1:11 p.m. Feb. 24, property value unknown.

• 4601 Colonel Glenn Plaza Dr., business, Steven Steele, 9:30 p.m. Feb. 24, property valued at $49,800.

72211

• 1502 Green Mountain Dr., residence, Desiraye Jones, 4:43 p.m. Feb. 21, property valued at $701.

• 1602 Green Mountain Dr., residence, Tiffany Page, 10 p.m. Feb. 21, property value unknown.

72227

• 9500 Satterfield Dr., business, unknown, 2:17 a.m. Feb. 21, property value unknown.

• 1515 Northwick Court, residence, Peter Griffin, 4:53 p.m. Feb. 22, property valued at $2,299.

North Little Rock

72114

• 1412 Main St., business, unknown, 4 p.m. Feb. 18, cash totaling $100.

• 2923 E. Lincoln Ave., residence, Qwancia Bryles, 1 p.m. Feb. 20, property valued at $230.

72118

• 4401 MacArthur Dr., business, unknown, 1:14 a.m. Feb. 18, property valued at $1,790.

• 4921 Allen St., residence, Narciso Mendez-Andrade, 4 p.m. Feb. 18, property valued at $1,380.

• 805 W. 37th St., residence, Jose Medoza, 6:30 a.m. Feb. 21, property valued at $850.

• 4916 N. Gum St., residence, Augusta Banks, 8 a.m. Feb. 21, property valued at $1,520.

• 5314 Wood St., residence, Jolynn Pearson, 4:02 p.m. Feb. 24, property valued at $1,100.

Metro on 03/05/2017