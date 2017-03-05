Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, March 05, 2017, 6:28 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Multiple agencies investigate after body found in central Arkansas

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 6:05 p.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Authorities are investigating after a body was found in Benton, police said.

Benton Police Department spokesman Matt Burks said in a news release that police got a call about the body around 3 p.m. Sunday, and that the investigation was taking place near Gum and Thompson Streets.

“Benton Police Department detectives have been assisting detectives from the Pine Bluff Police Department on a missing person and possible homicide investigation, which led to the location in Benton,” Burks wrote in the release.

Pine Bluff Police Officer Richard Wegner said in an email that Pine Bluff police were fielding questions about a body found in Benton. Wegner said no identification had been made Sunday afternoon, but that Pine Bluff police were working with Benton Police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Multiple agencies investigate after body found in central Arkansas

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online