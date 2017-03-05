Home / Latest News /
Multiple agencies investigate after body found in central Arkansas
Authorities are investigating after a body was found in Benton, police said.
Benton Police Department spokesman Matt Burks said in a news release that police got a call about the body around 3 p.m. Sunday, and that the investigation was taking place near Gum and Thompson Streets.
“Benton Police Department detectives have been assisting detectives from the Pine Bluff Police Department on a missing person and possible homicide investigation, which led to the location in Benton,” Burks wrote in the release.
Pine Bluff Police Officer Richard Wegner said in an email that Pine Bluff police were fielding questions about a body found in Benton. Wegner said no identification had been made Sunday afternoon, but that Pine Bluff police were working with Benton Police.
