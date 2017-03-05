Chase Race and Paws set to take off Saturday

CONWAY — Don Potter just doesn’t stop running.

The 79-year-old race director will be front and center, as always, at the 12th annual Chase Race and Paws, which is set to kick off at 8 a.m. Saturday at Simon Park in downtown Conway.

Potter founded the race in memory of his 13-year-old son, Chase, who had two traumatic brain injuries and died by suicide in March 2005. Potter said his son loved animals and running.

Since its beginning, the race has raised $135,000, divided between Arkansas Children’s Hospital for brain-trauma research and Friends of the Conway Animal Shelter.

Potter, who lives in Conway, said the goal this year is to raise at least $17,000 and have 700 participants. Last year, the race raised that amount and attracted 659 adults and children.

“We have two new things I’m so excited over,” Potter said.

He said the Conway School District has after-school track programs for elementary school students, and adults volunteer with the programs. The goal is for the students to run a 5K, which is 3.1 miles, before the end of the year.

Potter said Conway pediatrician Alan Lucas is underwriting the entry fee for the youngsters, and more than 100 have signed up to run the 2-mile race.

“The only requirement, we have bright-yellow technical T-shirts this year, and we ask that they wear them,” Potter said. The students’ parents or guardians may run, but they are asked to pay the entry fee, he added.

Potter said the students will start the race five minutes later than the older runners.

Also, Potter said the Conway Police Department’s new K-9 dog has been named Chase, after his son. The dog will be at the race.

“We’ll put Chase on the Kris Allen Stage so the kids can say, ‘Hey, Chase,’” Potter said. “If I shed a tear, that’s OK.”

Chris Quinn, president of the Friends of the Conway Animal Shelter, said race proceeds will go toward different needs of the Conway Animal Welfare Unit.

“What we do now, mainly, is help with emergency medical situations,” she said. “An adoptable cat had to have his eye removed, and we paid for that; otherwise, they would have had to euthanize him.”

The Friends group paid for ceiling fans for the shelter to cool the animals in the summer, too. The race has also funded equipment for the Don Potter Surgery Center at the Conway Animal Welfare Unit, bought stainless-steel water bowls for the kennels, funded flea preventive for the animals and more.

Registration for the 2-mile race is $20 online by Friday, by going to chaserace.info, or $25 the day of the race. The cost of the 1-mile Paws Race is also $20 online or $25 the day of the race. The fee to enter both races is $30 online or $35 on race day. Family registration is available on the website, too. Hard copies of the race forms may be printed and taken to The Sporty Runner, 1016 Van Ronkle St., in downtown Conway.

Participants who register online can pick up their packets from noon to 7 p.m. Friday at The Sporty Runner or from 6:30-7:45 a.m. Saturday before the race.

A $100 cash prize will be presented to any male or female who breaks his or her respective overall time record. A total of 195 “unique trophies” will be awarded, according to the registration form — five deep in most age groups.

All finishers will get medals.

Chip timing, including a start mat, will be used. The 1-mile leashed dog race will have a gun start.

Quinn is in charge of the pet-costume contest, which is a popular feature each year.

And by pet — that’s everything from dogs to llamas.

“Whatever you want to dress up,” Quinn said, laughing.

Four judges will award first-, second- and third-place prizes, based on the pets’ appearance, originality and charm.

The pet-costume contest is held immediately following the race, Quinn said.

“A lot of people who run in the race with their dogs have them dressed up and come back and go to the pet-costume contest,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

Animals will be available for adoption at the event, too, and there will be water for the animals and free food for runners and walkers, as well as those cheering them on.

Potter said the race is his way of giving back and helping people remember his late son.

“It warms my heart,” he said. “My motto in life is, ‘I love Conway, and I love its people.’”

For more information about the event, email Potter at donp@tcworks.net.

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-0370 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.