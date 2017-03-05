Sheriff: Man hurts woman, kills self

A man tried to kill a woman, then killed himself Friday night in Pope County, the sheriff's office reported.

Deputies responded at 9:12 p.m. to a call about a domestic disturbance at a residence on Buttermilk Road, about 1.5 miles east of Arkansas 105 in Atkins. Gunfire was reported at the residence before deputies arrived, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies reportedly found a man inside the home who had killed himself. A woman inside the home had been seriously injured. The sheriff's office said emergency personnel flew her to a hospital in Little Rock for treatment. Further details were not released.

The sheriff's office said Saturday that an investigation is ongoing.

