Monday, March 06, 2017, 3:44 p.m.

Arkansas governor seeks new restrictions on Medicaid plan

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:21 p.m.

gov-asa-hutchinson-at-a-news-conference-wednesday-speaks-out-in-support-of-the-bill-to-separate-robert-e-lees-name-from-the-holiday-now-shared-with-martin-luther-king-jr-setting-a-state-memorial-day-for-lee-in-october

PHOTO BY BENJAMIN KRAIN

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, at a news conference Wednesday, speaks out in support of the bill to separate Robert E. Lee’s name from the holiday now shared with Martin Luther King Jr., setting a state memorial day for Lee in October.

LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson wants to add a work requirement to Arkansas' hybrid Medicaid expansion and to lower its eligibility cap, which would add new restrictions to the program even as the future of the federal health overhaul remains unclear.

The Republican governor Monday detailed changes he'll ask the federal government to approve for the program, which uses Medicaid funds to buy private insurance for the poor. More than 300,000 people are on the program that was created in 2013 as an alternative to expanding Medicaid under the federal health law.

Hutchinson proposes lowering the program's eligibility to 100 percent of the federal poverty level, which would move about 60,000 people to the subsidized insurance marketplace. He said he wants to submit the proposals to the federal government by June.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story and read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

